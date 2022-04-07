Chargers work out App State WR/KR Jalen Virgil

Without a solidified kick returner on the team, the Chargers are continuing to work through their options this offseason and that includes another individual workout put on by the team. This time, the Bolts got a closer look at Appalachian State receiver/returner Jalen Virgil, per The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

The L.A. Chargers worked out App State WR Jalen Virgil earlier today, per @NFLAgentAdam.



A 4x member of @BruceFeldmanCFB's “Freaks List," Virgil scored 15 career TDs for @AppState_FB and tied a school record with three kickoff returns for TDs. Virgil had 15 plays of 40+ yards. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 6, 2022

As Justin says above, Virgil was a four-time member of Bruce Feldman’s “Freak List” where the analyst ranks the strongest, fastest, and freakiest athletes in college football. Virgil, who also ran track for the Mountaineers, was clocked at 10.29 in the 100-meter dash this past season. In the weight room, he also boasts a 600-pound deadlift and 405-pound bench press.

At his recent pro day, he blazed to a 4.37 in the forty, jumped 130 inches in the broad, and pumped out 19 reps on the bench press.

Over his five-year college career, Virgil mainly made a name for himself as a kick returner and splash-play-threat on offense. As a wideout, he chipped in 98 catches, 1,436 yards, and 11 touchdowns. But as a kick returner, Virgil averaged 30.1 yards and returned three kicks back for scores, all of which came during his final two seasons.

Jalen Virgil produces the 15th play of at least 40 yards in his career!



Watch on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QAsSKzlyDj — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 18, 2021

At his 6’1, 210-pound size, Virgil is similarly built to former Chargers 2020 fifth-round pick, Joe Reed. Reed earned the starting kick returner job as a rookie but quickly lost it due to inconsistent play. He’s also been a ghost on offense, logging more carries out of the backfield than actual receptions playing receiver. It’d be ideal if the Chargers could find a returner who also could impact the offense, but I wonder if that’s too much to ask for in today’s NFL.