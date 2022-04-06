The Lightning Round Podcast #267: 2022 Draft Show - Offensive Line

The Lightning Round draft podcast is back with the NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the Offensive Line in the 2022 draft class. They go over some of the top prospects, list their personal Top 5, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The Offensive Tackles they cover on this show are:

Evan Neal – Alabama

Ikem Ekwonu – NC State

Charles Cross – Mississippi State

Trevor Penning – Northern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann – Central Michigan

The Interior Offensive Lineman they cover on this show are:

Kenyon Green – Texas A&M

Zion Johnson – Boston College

Dylan Parham – Memphis

