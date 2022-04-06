Chargers HC Brandon Staley among top brass in attendance for LSU Pro Day

When it comes to the Chargers, we don’t often hear about members of the coaching staff and front office attending various pro days and events during the pre-draft process. In this day and age, everything is on film and most decision-makers don’t have to be there in person in order to take in a prospect’s performance.

However, today is a special day. According to Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is among the top brass in attendance for LSU’s pro day in Baton Rouge. Nagy also mentions that Derrick Ainsley, the team’s secondary coach, is also in attendance with Staley.

All 32 teams in Baton Rouge for LSU pro-day. Top decision-makers are Steelers GM Kevin Colbert & HC Mike Tomlin, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, & Chargers HC Brandon Staley.



Nine DB coaches here to workout junior CB Derek Stingley Jr: AZ, ATL, DET, LAC, NYJ, NYG, PHI, PIT, SEA pic.twitter.com/bxRXbf77dH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 6, 2022

Arguably the Tigers’ top prospect in this year’s draft is cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.. A breakout star as a true freshman where he helped lead the Tigers to the national championship, Stingley is rated by many as this class’ top corner. The 6’0, 196-pounder possesses an elite combination of ball skills and athleticism and allows him to consistently be in position to make plays on the ball. However, coaching changes and unfortunate injury luck caused his final two years at LSU to be quite contrasting to his stellar freshman season.

After picking off six passes and defending 15 more, Stingley failed to record a single interception in both 2020 and 2021 while combining to breakup just five passes during that span. Still, scouts continue to see the makings of a top-flight cornerback when they watch Stingley perform.

Other notable prospects coming out of LSU this year are offensive lineman Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and linebacker Damone Clark. If I had to bet which ones intrigue the Chargers the most from this group, I’d go with Ingram and Farrell. Ingram is a stout interior lineman at 6’3 and 307 pounds. He could fill in nicely at right guard. As for Farrell, he’s a massive nose tackle weighing in at 340 and standing almost 6’4. He’s likely a day-three pick, but getting a player of his pedigree that late in the draft would be excellent value for the Chargers.