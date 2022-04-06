Chargers work out former Wake Forest wideout Jaquarii Roberson

The Chargers need some speed on offense to complement the games of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Yes, Jalen Guyton is still on the team, but his impact on games are felt few and far in between when he’s the fourth receiver in the pecking order behind Allen, Williams, and Josh Palmer.

Without a second-round pick this season, it’ll be tough to find an ideal player for this role when the team has bigger needs which should be taken care of with their first and third-round picks. So it’s no surprise that the Chargers are looking at all their options, including working out some players who were arguably some of the biggest snubs from this year’s NFL combine.

Recently, the Chargers reportedly flew out to the east coast to put Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson through an individual workout, per The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The trip comes after Roberson put up some eye-popping numbers at his recent pro day. You can check out his numbers in the graphic below.

The Chargers worked out Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson earlier today, per source. Roberson had a big 2021 season (71-1078-8). Roberson also had a MASSIVE Pro Day. Numbers below pic.twitter.com/qFeTgdAMBq — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2022

At 6’1 and just under 190 pounds, Roberson is a bit on the slimmer side which will give him his share of issues at the next level. But from his 2020 season to 2021, Roberson improved in his ability to fight through contact at the line of scrimmage. That led to him being able to release cleanly enough before allowing his speed to take him by opposing cornerbacks.

In his film, Roberson showed a knack for stacking corners as soon as he could which allowed his quarterback more room for error when laying the ball out in front of him. With multiple touchdowns of 50+ yards this past season, Roberson knows how to track the football and finish the job in the end zone.

OH MY GOODNESS. WHAT A GRAB BY JAQUARII ROBERSON. @WakeFB answers back. pic.twitter.com/iyfS756I6w — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 23, 2021

And to be quite fair, I never heard of Roberson before this report, but he’s most certainly one of the more underrated prospects at receiver in this year’s draft. He was a top pass-catcher for a team that went 11-3 in the ACC and was undefeated for most of the season. As many of you may know, Wake Forest isn’t anywhere close to being a powerhouse, so Roberson may know a thing or two about putting in the work to turn a team’s fortunes around.

In the comments below, let me know what you all think of Roberson if this compels you to go check out his film. I would love to hear your thoughts!