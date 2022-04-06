Chargers Daily Links: Will Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack lead the team in sacks this season?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

There’s no doubt that acquiring Khalil Mack from the Bears will be a huge boost for the entire Chargers defense, especially Joey Bosa who won’t be a double and triple-team magnet all season long.

With that in mind, it’s easy to believe that Bosa could have one of, if not, the best season of his career now that his running mate across the line is a four-time All-Pro. His career-high in sacks is 12.5 which he collected during his sophomore season in 2017. Now that he’s got Mack out there with him, how much further can he take his game? And on the flip side, how much better will Mack look compared to recent seasons with Bosa drawing all that attention?

So for today, I want to hear your thoughts on which player you believe will end up leading the Chargers in sacks by the end of the 2022 season. Will it be Bosa, who is coming off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, or will it be Mack, the guy with a 15-sack season but hasn’t touched double-digits since the 2018 campaign?

As always, let me know you’d bet on in the comments below with all of your thoughts!

And now for today's links.

