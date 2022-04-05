Stephen Anderson signs with the Cardinals

The exodus of in-house free agents continued on Monday when the Cardinals announced they were signing tight end Stephen Anderson. The sixth-year pass-catcher was with the Chargers from 2019 through the 2021 season where he collected five starts and played in 34 total games.

During his time in Los Angeles, Anderson played a variety of roles on offense that saw him line up all over the place. He played mainly fullback and some H-back the past two season where he collected 24 receptions for 271 yards and a lone touchdown.

We have signed TE Stephen Anderson to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 4, 2022

With the Chargers’ tight end group looking awfully young nowadays, re-signing Anderson seemed like a given after the team also moved on from veteran Jared Cook. They did sign Gerald Everett to reinforce the position last month but the remaining bodies include Tre’ McKitty (second year) and Donald Parham (third year) who is coming off a scary season-ending injury. Retaining Anderson would have given these young players a veteran presence in the room with familiarity in the system.

I’ll miss Anderson underrated play and toughness on the field, but here’s to hoping he earns a bigger role on offense with the Cardinals because he certainly deserves it.