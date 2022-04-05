Former Eagles, Washington KR/PR DeAndre Carter visiting Chargers

As of today, the Chargers have yet to re-sign Andre Roberts which means they’re currently without a plan at kickoff/punt returner. While it’s understandable to move on to someone younger who can work with new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken for the foreseeable future, Roberts saw notable success in his short stint in Los Angeles and it seems ideal for both sides to reunite ahead of another pivotal season.

But alas, the Chargers seem to be looking at all their options.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are hosting former Eagles and Washington kickoff/punt returner DeAndre Carter. Carter spent this past season with the Commanders where he averaged a career-high 25.1 yards per kick return and scored his very first NFL touchdown on special teams.

DeAndre Carter visited Bears today, Chargers visit set for Tuesday, according to league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 4, 2022

On offense for the Commanders, Carter posted high marks across the board with 24 catches for 296 yards and the first three receiving touchdowns of his four-year career. He also carried the ball 10 times for another 89 yards on the ground.

Carter would add versatility to the Chargers roster but I would question just how much more of an impact he would really make compared to what Roberts is still capable off. The latter also has familiarity with the team from this past season and I don’t see why you would go out of your way to fix what wasn’t broken.

Stay tuned to see if he leaves L.A. with a contract later today.