Chargers Daily Links: Bolts to begin offseason program on April 18

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In case you missed the news, the NFL announced the starting dates for every team’s offseason programs this past Friday and the Chargers are set to commence theirs two weeks from today on April 18. For several teams with first-year head coaches (Dolphins, Giants, Bears, Saints), they begin their programs today.

When the Bolts get together on the 18th, they’ll begin their voluntary programs which includes meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab. After the first two weeks, they’re able to move into on-field instruction with varying levels of drill work.

On May 23, phase three begins which includes OTAs and will be capped off with a mandatory minicamp on June 14-15. The current schedule for OTAs is set for May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9.

Now for today’s links.

