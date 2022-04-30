Chargers agree to terms with 14 undrafted free agents

Following the end of this year’s draft, the Chargers went to work to find their next batch of undrafted free agents. In all, the Bolts agreed to terms with 14 players. That’s a decently-sized batch of bodies that could end up holding the franchise’s next big free-agent find.
Without further ado, your 2022 UDFA class.
WR Trevon Bradford, Oregon State
- 6’0 185 pounds
- 1,904 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in five-year career
- 26 career punt returns (10.1 average)
RB Leddie Brown, West Virginia
- 6’0 213 pounds
- Back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in 2020 and 2021
- 2,888 career rushing yards and 27 touchdowns
- Caught 86 passes for 604 yards and five touchdowns
- First-Team All-Big 12 in 2020
TE Erik Krommenhoek, Southern California
- 6’5 245 pounds
- 335 career receiving yards with three touchdowns
SAF Raheem Layne, Indiana
- 6’1 200
- 147 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and one interception in four-year career
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Rutgers
- 6’2 235 pounds
- 193 career tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups, and two forced fumbles
- Five-time Academic All-Big Ten
- Team Captain
RB Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo
- 6’0 205 pounds
- 3,035 career rushing yards with 33 touchdowns
K James McCourt, Illinois
- 6’1 215 pounds
- Converted 71.2 percent of field goals in three seasons at Illinois
- 83-of-84 extra points made
QB Brandon Peters, Illinois
- 6’5 220 pounds
- Played two seasons at Michigan
- 3,483 career passing yards at Illinois with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions
CB Brandon Sebastian, Boston College
- 6’0 179 pounds
- 141 career tackles with four tackles for loss, one sack, eight interceptions, and 29 pass breakups.
OLB Ty Shelby, Louisiana-Monroe
- 6’4 259 pounds
- 146 career tackles with 25 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks
It wasn't the best outing for ULM but DE Ty Shelby really stuck out against Liberty this past weekend— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 13, 2020
Had multiple pressures including a sack, some big pass-rush wins & even more run stuffs
It was a great individual performance for @tylan1014 who now has 2 sacks, 5 TFL in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pFdTZzgjMK
TE Stone Smartt, Old Dominion
- 6’4 232 pounds
- Former quarterback in 2019
- 17 receptions for 167 yards in 2021
SAF Skyler Thomas, Liberty
- 5’10 185 pounds
- Played three seasons at Washington State
- 207 career tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, eight interceptions (two returned for scores), and two forced fumbles
OT Andrew Trainer, William & Mary
- 6’7 317 pounds
- Transfer from Illinois
- Started 23 games at left tackle in three seasons at W&M
- First-Team All-CAA selection in 2021
C Isaac Weaver, Old Dominion
- 6’6 303 pounds
- Started 48 games at three different positions in four years at ODU (28 at left tackle, 19 at center, and one at left guard)
- Two-Time Honorable Mention Conference USA selection
