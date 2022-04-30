Chargers agree to terms with 14 undrafted free agents

Following the end of this year’s draft, the Chargers went to work to find their next batch of undrafted free agents. In all, the Bolts agreed to terms with 14 players. That’s a decently-sized batch of bodies that could end up holding the franchise’s next big free-agent find.

Without further ado, your 2022 UDFA class.

WR Trevon Bradford, Oregon State

6’0 185 pounds

1,904 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in five-year career

26 career punt returns (10.1 average)

RB Leddie Brown, West Virginia

6’0 213 pounds

Back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in 2020 and 2021

2,888 career rushing yards and 27 touchdowns

Caught 86 passes for 604 yards and five touchdowns

First-Team All-Big 12 in 2020

WVU C Zach Frazier springing Leddie Brown untouched is beautiful pic.twitter.com/J6ietYj5p3 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 18, 2021

TE Erik Krommenhoek, Southern California

6’5 245 pounds

335 career receiving yards with three touchdowns

SAF Raheem Layne, Indiana

6’1 200

147 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and one interception in four-year career

Raheem Layne was fired up on this play. Special teams player of the year out of Indiana and he’s a Safety pic.twitter.com/E1OANgkAr6 — Marío (@falconfiend2) April 19, 2022

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Rutgers

6’2 235 pounds

193 career tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups, and two forced fumbles

Five-time Academic All-Big Ten

Team Captain

RB Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo

6’0 205 pounds

3,035 career rushing yards with 33 touchdowns

First touch of the game for Kevin Marks, first TD. @UBFootball has a pretty good rushing attack. pic.twitter.com/SagyGjNYde — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 12, 2020

K James McCourt, Illinois

6’1 215 pounds

Converted 71.2 percent of field goals in three seasons at Illinois

83-of-84 extra points made

QB Brandon Peters, Illinois

6’5 220 pounds

Played two seasons at Michigan

3,483 career passing yards at Illinois with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

CB Brandon Sebastian, Boston College

6’0 179 pounds

141 career tackles with four tackles for loss, one sack, eight interceptions, and 29 pass breakups.

OLB Ty Shelby, Louisiana-Monroe

6’4 259 pounds

146 career tackles with 25 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks

It wasn't the best outing for ULM but DE Ty Shelby really stuck out against Liberty this past weekend



Had multiple pressures including a sack, some big pass-rush wins & even more run stuffs



It was a great individual performance for @tylan1014 who now has 2 sacks, 5 TFL in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pFdTZzgjMK — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 13, 2020

TE Stone Smartt, Old Dominion

6’4 232 pounds

Former quarterback in 2019

17 receptions for 167 yards in 2021

.@ODUFootball QB Stone Smartt keeps in and scores his first TD as a Monarch! pic.twitter.com/GwRVZw4Ql7 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 31, 2019

SAF Skyler Thomas, Liberty

5’10 185 pounds

Played three seasons at Washington State

207 career tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, eight interceptions (two returned for scores), and two forced fumbles

OT Andrew Trainer, William & Mary

6’7 317 pounds

Transfer from Illinois

Started 23 games at left tackle in three seasons at W&M

First-Team All-CAA selection in 2021

C Isaac Weaver, Old Dominion