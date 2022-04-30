Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Class

Three days and almost 20 total hours of coverage later, the Chargers have finally completed their entire 2022 draft class. With everything said and done, they’ll head back to Los Angeles with eight new players joining the powder blues.
For those who weren’t able to sit and watch the entire draft like the rest of us, here are the newest members of the Los Angeles Chargers.
#17.) OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
- 6’3 312 pounds
- Team captain
- Stout, strong guard who posted 32 reps on the bench press at the combine
- High IQ lineman with flexibility across the entire front five
- Long arms and massive mitts allow him to stone and control incoming rushers with ease
- Plug-and-play starter who should last well over a decade in the NFL
#79.) SAF JT Woods, Baylor
- 6’2 195 pounds
- Elite speed that always seems to find the ball
- Safety/corner flexibility
- Six interceptions tied for FBS lead in 2021
- Inconsistent tackler but he runs to ball-carrier with bad intentions
- Caught game-sealing interception at the Senior Bowl
#123.) RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- 6’0 217 pounds
- Three-year starter who did it all for the Aggies
- Lacks long-speed but averaged well over 5.0 yards per carry for career
- Excellent complement to Austin Ekeler
- Natural pass-catcher who makes defenders miss
- Regarded as a consensus top-five running back in the draft class
#160.) DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA
- 6’4 324 pounds
- True nose tackle that doesn’t give ground easily
- Tough to stop when he wins the leverage battle
- Senior Bowl participant
#195.) OG Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- 6’3 321 pounds
- Played mainly left tackle for UGA but will transition to guard in the NFL
- Might be the biggest steal in the draft for the Chargers
- Versatile lineman who has experience at all five positions on offensive line
- Confident pass protector that doesn’t give ground to bull rushers
- Senior Bowl participant
#213.) CB Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest
- 5’10 185 pounds
- Sub 4.40 speed
- Good, yet small sample size as a kick returner
- Played in 62 career games for Wake Forest
#236.) CB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss
- 6’1 195 pounds
- Elite closing speed
- Played 3 seasons at the University of Calgary
- Length isn’t ideal and failed to record an interception in two years at Ole Miss
#260.) FB Zander Horvath, Purdue
- 6’3 230 pounds
- Power back for the Boilermakers that rushed for over 1,000 yards
- H-back type in the NFL
- Has one of the most impressive hurdles over a defender you’ll see for a fullback (vs. Iowa, 2020)
