Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Class

Three days and almost 20 total hours of coverage later, the Chargers have finally completed their entire 2022 draft class. With everything said and done, they’ll head back to Los Angeles with eight new players joining the powder blues.

For those who weren’t able to sit and watch the entire draft like the rest of us, here are the newest members of the Los Angeles Chargers.

#17.) OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

6’3 312 pounds

Team captain

Stout, strong guard who posted 32 reps on the bench press at the combine

High IQ lineman with flexibility across the entire front five

Long arms and massive mitts allow him to stone and control incoming rushers with ease

Plug-and-play starter who should last well over a decade in the NFL

#79.) SAF JT Woods, Baylor

6’2 195 pounds

Elite speed that always seems to find the ball

Safety/corner flexibility

Six interceptions tied for FBS lead in 2021

Inconsistent tackler but he runs to ball-carrier with bad intentions

Caught game-sealing interception at the Senior Bowl

#123.) RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

6’0 217 pounds

Three-year starter who did it all for the Aggies

Lacks long-speed but averaged well over 5.0 yards per carry for career

Excellent complement to Austin Ekeler

Natural pass-catcher who makes defenders miss

Regarded as a consensus top-five running back in the draft class

#160.) DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

6’4 324 pounds

True nose tackle that doesn’t give ground easily

Tough to stop when he wins the leverage battle

Senior Bowl participant

#195.) OG Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

6’3 321 pounds

Played mainly left tackle for UGA but will transition to guard in the NFL

Might be the biggest steal in the draft for the Chargers

Versatile lineman who has experience at all five positions on offensive line

Confident pass protector that doesn’t give ground to bull rushers

Senior Bowl participant

#213.) CB Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest

5’10 185 pounds

Sub 4.40 speed

Good, yet small sample size as a kick returner

Played in 62 career games for Wake Forest

#236.) CB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss

6’1 195 pounds

Elite closing speed

Played 3 seasons at the University of Calgary

Length isn’t ideal and failed to record an interception in two years at Ole Miss

#260.) FB Zander Horvath, Purdue