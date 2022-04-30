Twitter reactions to the Chargers’ selection of RB Isaiah Spiller

The Chargers needed to come away with a bonafide running mate for Austin Ekeler in the backfield at some point this offseason and they did just that by using their fourth-round pick on Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller.

Spiller was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2020 and followed that up with a second-team selection in 2021.

Welcome @isaiah_spiller I already know how you coming ⚡️ — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 30, 2022

I had RB as a low-key need for the Chargers as a rotational piece. Isaiah Spiller is a fantastic fit for that offense. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022

#Chargers fans, meet your new running back, Isaiah Spiller



pic.twitter.com/RrUpxeLb3P — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2022

isaiah spiller to the chargers is a good landing spot, all things considered. can be the early-down bruiser to take some of the load off of ekeler's shoulders. stylistically spiller reminded me of melvin gordon so there's that — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 30, 2022

Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller



+ Vision to find all holes

+ Smooth and fluid feet when changing directions

+ Starts and stops quickly with acceleration to get up to full speed

+ Ability to easily run through arm tackles

+ Good hands and catching ability



Great pick for the Bolts. — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 30, 2022

Isaiah Spiller is a good back. It’s just a dumb process by the Chargers to go running back there, and another slow one at that. Wait two rounds and take Kyren Williams if you want a slow back ffs. — #ZionJohnsonAt17 (@StevenIHaglund) April 30, 2022

@chargers you have a special back in @isaiah_spiller. — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 30, 2022

LOVE the #Chargers taking RB Isaiah Spiller.



This will be a perfect tandem with Ekeler. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) April 30, 2022

LOVE The Isaiah Spiller pick. My RB1! — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) April 30, 2022

Isiah Spiller to the #Chargers



Good back with nice footwork. Opportunities to maximize pads and be more disciplined, but he can be a significant contributor in an NFL backfield.



Vids belowhttps://t.co/x54Cuqcjd9 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 30, 2022

Isaiah Spiller: another great pick for the Chargers #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/pfsWpGFxwG — jules (@nfljules) April 30, 2022

I LOVE ISAIAH SPILLER!! I'm so happy to have him on our team!! Welcome to the Chargers @isaiah_spiller !! Can't wait to see you in Powder Blue!! ⚡️ — HERBIE'S MOMMA! Don't disrespect my child! (@RiversGirl17_) April 30, 2022