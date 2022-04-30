 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to the Chargers’ selection of RB Isaiah Spiller

How did the internet receive the Chargers’ fourth-round pick?

By Michael Peterson
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 South Carolina at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chargers needed to come away with a bonafide running mate for Austin Ekeler in the backfield at some point this offseason and they did just that by using their fourth-round pick on Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller.

Spiller was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2020 and followed that up with a second-team selection in 2021.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...