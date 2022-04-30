Twitter reactions to the Chargers’ selection of RB Isaiah Spiller

The Chargers needed to come away with a bonafide running mate for Austin Ekeler in the backfield at some point this offseason and they did just that by using their fourth-round pick on Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller.
Spiller was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2020 and followed that up with a second-team selection in 2021.
Welcome @isaiah_spiller I already know how you coming ⚡️— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 30, 2022
I had RB as a low-key need for the Chargers as a rotational piece. Isaiah Spiller is a fantastic fit for that offense.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022
#Chargers fans, meet your new running back, Isaiah Spiller— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2022
isaiah spiller to the chargers is a good landing spot, all things considered. can be the early-down bruiser to take some of the load off of ekeler's shoulders. stylistically spiller reminded me of melvin gordon so there's that— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 30, 2022
Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 30, 2022
+ Vision to find all holes
+ Smooth and fluid feet when changing directions
+ Starts and stops quickly with acceleration to get up to full speed
+ Ability to easily run through arm tackles
+ Good hands and catching ability
Great pick for the Bolts.
Isaiah Spiller is a good back. It’s just a dumb process by the Chargers to go running back there, and another slow one at that. Wait two rounds and take Kyren Williams if you want a slow back ffs.— #ZionJohnsonAt17 (@StevenIHaglund) April 30, 2022
@chargers you have a special back in @isaiah_spiller.— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 30, 2022
LOVE the #Chargers taking RB Isaiah Spiller.— Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) April 30, 2022
This will be a perfect tandem with Ekeler.
LOVE The Isaiah Spiller pick. My RB1!— Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) April 30, 2022
Isiah Spiller to the #Chargers— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 30, 2022
Good back with nice footwork. Opportunities to maximize pads and be more disciplined, but he can be a significant contributor in an NFL backfield.
Isaiah Spiller: another great pick for the Chargers #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/pfsWpGFxwG— jules (@nfljules) April 30, 2022
I LOVE ISAIAH SPILLER!! I'm so happy to have him on our team!! Welcome to the Chargers @isaiah_spiller !! Can't wait to see you in Powder Blue!! ⚡️— HERBIE'S MOMMA! Don't disrespect my child! (@RiversGirl17_) April 30, 2022
Chargers got a steel in RB Isaiah Spiller he should have been picked in the 2nd round.— Edward (@Edward30911076) April 30, 2022
