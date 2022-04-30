Chargers trade #254, #255 to Bears for 2023 6th-round pick

When the Chargers made the trade for Bears All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack this past month, they sent Chicago their 2022 second-round pick and a sixth-rounder next year. However, per NFL Network, the Chargers are making a small trade to reacquire that 2023 sixth-round pick back from Chicago by sending the Bears #254 and #255 in this year’s seventh round.

The move gives the Chargers seven picks in next year’s draft (prior to compensatory picks) and leaves them with six remaining picks today. That includes one fourth, one fifth, two sixths, and two sevenths.

The Bears made a trade, according to NFL Network, sending the 2023 6th round pick they got in exchange for Khalil Mack *back* to the Chargers for two seventh round picks this year. So that should make 5 picks today - 148, 150, and 186 and two 7ths. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2022

In the moment, I don’t see the real value in making this move. The Chargers are going into a year where they must take a step forward to keep up with the ever-improving AFC West. A move like this means they traded away two players who may not make the team long-term for a player next year who may not make much of a difference, either. It simply does not move the needle one way or the other.

Not that this is some massive piece of news, but my OCD hopes some light gets shed on this move soon, otherwise we may all just sit here looking for clarity that may never come.

