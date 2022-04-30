2022 BFTB Live NFL Draft Show Day 3 Open Thread

It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL draft with rounds four through seven coming up in just over an hour. The Chargers are tied with the Broncos in having the most remaining picks of any team (eight). They’ll make one selection in both the fourth and fifth rounds before selecting two in the sixth and four in the seventh.

It remains to be seen if the Chargers actually end up selecting eight players today, however. With that many picks to work with, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the team use them to jump up and grab a guy or two they really covet. So maybe that means they select eight players instead of the whole 10 they started with. If it means adding a bit more quality over quantity, I’m not going to be against it.

Just a heads up for everyone that’s going to be hanging out with us on today’s draft show, a couple of us won’t be able to stay on for the entire show which may lead to us cutting the stream around the start of the seventh. We’ll likely chat about it on the stream but I wanted to keep you all informed ahead of time so we weren’t ending today’s show out of the blue.

With that said, I’ll see you all in the chat!