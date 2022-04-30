Chargers select FB Zander Horvath with the 260th-overall pick

With the 260th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected fullback Zander Horvath out of Purdue.

A traditional fullback? In today’s NFL? On the Chargers? Looks like Christmas came early for us “run the damn ball” truthers.

The 6’3, 230-pound Horvath was a three-year contributor for the Boilermakers, ending his career with 1,081 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 63 passes for 533 yards and a lone score. During his first two years on campus, Horvath also contributed on special teams where he totaled 27 total stops and one fumble recovery.

Horvath is yet another elite athlete snagged by Tom Telesco in this year’s draft who scored a 9.83 relative athletic score, per @MathBomb on Twitter. He ran a 4.61 in the forty, jumped 35.5 inches in the vertical, and posted a phenomenal 6.75 in the three-cone.

He’ll likely challenge Gabe Nabers for the team’s traditional fullback role but both players are versatile enough to work as versatile H-backs, as well.