Chargers select CB Deane Leonard with 236th-overall pick

With the 236th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected defensive back Deane Leonard out of Ole Miss.

The team has already taken a pair of secondary members earlier in the draft with JT Woods (third) and Ja’Sir Taylor (sixth) but that didn’t stop them from getting another defender with sub-4.40 speed. Leonard recorded a 4.39 in the forty at Ole Miss’ pro day to go with a 4.18 shuttle and 33-inc vertical.

deane machine !!!!! pic.twitter.com/kKxw2ZAeO9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2022

Leonard spent just two seasons with the Rebels where he was a full-time starter for just his final season in 2021. During his time in Oxford, Leonard totaled 62 tackles, one tackle for loss, and 11 pass breakups. Prior to Ole Miss, Leonard played three seasons at the University of Calgary where he recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, a single sack, and six interceptions. Those numbers earned him two selection to the All-Canadian Team en route to winning the 2019 Vanier Cup.