Chargers select CB Ja’Sir Taylor with the 214th-overall pick

With the 214th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor out of Wake Forest.

The 5’10, 185-pound Taylor played in a record 62 total games during his time in college while starting the final 23 contests of his career. He’s a two-time All-ACC Honorable Mention who contributed on both defense and as a returner on special teams.

Taylor ended his career with 184 total tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, a single sack, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 24 pass breakups, and a blocked kick. Earlier this year, Taylor was invited to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Game, one of the nation’s top all-star showcases.

As a kick returner in 2021, Taylor took back eight kicks for an average of 26.3 yards with one taken back for a touchdown. He’ll likely be slotted into a special teams role on coverage units and may eventually work into the competition for returning kicks.