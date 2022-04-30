Chargers select OG Jamaree Salyer with the 195th-overall pick

With the 195th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer out of Georgia.

Salyer is coming off a national championship run with the Bulldogs where he mainly played offensive tackle during his career in Athens. At left tackle, he recorded 20 total starts from 2020-2021 following a 2019 season where he saw two starts at right tackle. He’ll likely transition to guard at the NFL level where he’ll further reinforce a strong group of depth along the Chargers’ offensive interior.

The 6’3, 321-pound Salyer did not perform any tests at this year’s combine but he did find time to crank out 31 reps on the bench press. Per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Salyer was his fourth-ranked guard on his final big board while Chargers first-rounder Zion Johnson was his number one at the position. Salyer is a big, burly guard who has some amount of snaps at all five positions along the offensive line which only adds to the notable amount of versatility the Chargers have built up front.

