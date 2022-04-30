Chargers select DT Otito Ogbonnia with the 160th-overall pick

With the 160th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia out of UCLA.

Like they always seem to do, the Bolts nabbed a player from a nearby school, this time grabbing the former Bruins nose tackle. At 6’4 and 324 pounds, Ogbonnia is a true nose tackle with a lengthy reach (34 3/8 inches) and massive mitts (10 inches). Like the previous two picks, Ogbonnia was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl where he performed well against the top senior talent in the country.

At his size and physical stature, Ogbonnia is a strong defender of the run but NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein notes that he “lacks a pass-rush plan” more often than not, and his sack numbers paint that same picture. In four seasons at UCLA, Ogbonnia totaled just 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. In his final year with the Bruins, Ogbonnia set career highs across the board with 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks.