Chargers select RB Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd-overall pick

With the 123th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected running back Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M.

In an attempt to bolster their talent and success between the trenches, the Bolts grabbed the best running back left on the board to provide a complementary backfield mate for Austin Ekeler.

IT'S SPILLER TIME pic.twitter.com/pfUS38RgcD — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2022

The 6’1, 217-pound Spiller was a three-year starter for the Aggies where he accumulated 2,993 rushing yards and 25 total rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he added 74 career receptions for an additional 585 yards and a lone touchdown.

After being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019, Spiller was named a First-Team All-SEC in 2020 before ending his time in College Station with a second-team honor in 2021.

Spiller runs angry and showed he has the physical ability to move the chains on a consistent basis in the best college football conference in the country. His ability to spell Ekeler and keep the offense moving without missing much of a beat will be a refreshing change of space for the Bolts.