Twitter reactions to the Chargers’ selection of safety JT Woods

How did the internet receive the Chargers’ third-round pick?

By Michael Peterson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Baylor at Kansas State Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The selection of safety JT Woods was likely quite the surprise to many as the former Baylor Bear was viewed as a consensus fourth-round value by a number of notable draft analysts and scouts.

In true Tom Telesco fashion, the Bolts took a shot on a player with phenomenal physical traits but will need a good amount of polish to become a trustworthy starter in the NFL.

At any rate, let’s take a look at some how Twitter reacted to the Chargers’ selection of Woods.

