Twitter reactions to the Chargers’ selection of safety JT Woods

The selection of safety JT Woods was likely quite the surprise to many as the former Baylor Bear was viewed as a consensus fourth-round value by a number of notable draft analysts and scouts.

In true Tom Telesco fashion, the Bolts took a shot on a player with phenomenal physical traits but will need a good amount of polish to become a trustworthy starter in the NFL.

At any rate, let’s take a look at some how Twitter reacted to the Chargers’ selection of Woods.

Chargers got one of my favorite safeties in the draft, JT Woods https://t.co/6qvd0rHhWZ — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 30, 2022

JT Woods is a solid pick for the Chargers. Sprinter speed that actually translates to the field. Magic happens when he gets the ball in his hands. 22.3 yards per interception (9 the last two years) — Eddie C. Brown III (@UTEddieBrown) April 30, 2022

JT Woods is a fine pick. Probably a reach but safety was a very underrated need on this app. Adderley is a free agent next year, we have no clue what Gilman or Webb are at this point, and they absolutely needed more athleticism back there. So yeah it’s early but I get it. — #ZionJohnsonAt17 (@StevenIHaglund) April 30, 2022

Solid pickup of JT Woods! ⚡️ love me some secondary depth — jules ‍♀️ (@nfljules) April 30, 2022

Whoaaaaaa, JT Woods in the 3rd round? Hell yeah man! Good for him! I was way off and I'm fine with that! So much fun to watch. — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) April 30, 2022

Pitre got most of the attention leading up to the draft, but JT Woods was a very good player in the Baylor secondary too. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 30, 2022

Of the 26 safeties we charted, JT Woods had Top 3 finishes (all good) in penalties, interceptions, touchdowns allowed, and missed tackle rate in coverage (issues are run game tackling).



5x honor roll. Elite RAS.



A round early IMO but you gamble on the traits https://t.co/VGM8EqLIJT — #WhatSteven'sSays (@tylerjschoon) April 30, 2022