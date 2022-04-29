 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers to play at Chiefs in first Thursday Night Football game of 2022

The game will air on Amazon’s Prime Video

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the bigger pieces of non-draft news to come out of last night’s opening round was the announcement of the Chargers and Chiefs squaring off in this year’s first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season airing on Amazon’s Prime Video. The Bolts will travel to Arrowhead for what is surely to be that week’s premiere matchup and, potentially, the first divisional matchup of the year within the stacked AFC West.

Chiefs legend and Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez was joined on stage by Austin Ekeler to announce the matchup which will be played on September 15 to kick off the second week of the regular season. So far, it’s the only game on the entire 2022 NFL slate to be announced.

Over the past five seasons, the Chargers have consistently drawn the Chiefs within the first few weeks of the season. Last year, the Chargers pulled out a dramatic 30-24 victory at Arrowhead but ended up splitting the seasons series, falling in overtime 34-28 in mid-December.

