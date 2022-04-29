Austin Ekeler to announce Chargers’ third-round pick

In recent years, the NFL recently began inviting guest announcers, including legends of the games and super fans, to read out team picks throughout the final two days of the draft. Unsurprisingly, this year is no different.

On Thursday night, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the list of players and guests who will be making their team’s picks in rounds two and three later tonight. The Chargers only have the one selection in the third round (#79) and our very own air guitar-wielding Austin Ekeler will do the honors of announcing the next player to join the powder blues.

NFL legends and active players will announce various selections in Las Vegas. Below is the list of players scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year’s NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/4fuun3t4OB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

With the Chargers having dipped into the offensive line with their selection of Zion Johnson, chances are they end up grabbing a player on the other side of the ball, most likely a cornerback or linebacker. There’s also a chance the team elects to draft the best available deep-threat at wide receiver, but waiting much longer to find reinforcements in the secondary doesn’t sound too good after injuries throttled the position group in 2021.

As it stands, what position would you all like to see the Chargers target with their third-round pick and why? Let me know below.