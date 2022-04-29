Chargers select safety JT Woods with 79th overall pick

With the 79th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected safety JT Woods out of Baylor.

The 6’2, 195-pound Woods was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention player for the Bears, including a big 2021 season where he tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with six. As a junior in 2020, he picked off another three passes in nine starts.

At this year’s combine, Woods blazed to a 4.36 in the forty before recording a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10’8 broad jump. His athletic tools are a big reason the Chargers likely took a chance on Woods in the third since the majority of draft analysts had him no higher than a fourth-round value.

Woods joins a safety group that already includes superstar Derwin James and former 2019 second-round pick, Nasir Adderley. It remains to be seen how he’ll fit into the rotation on the back end, but Woods’ versatility could allow him to play a variety of roles within Brandon Staley’s defense.