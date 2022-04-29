Chargers Daily Links: NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Yesterday was another fantastic first round as the Chargers selected offensive guard Zion Johnson out of Boston College. He was the number one player on the team’s board at the time of their selection and I truly think this is a pick that will grow on the entire fan base the more time that passes.

Rounds two and three are tonight with the Chargers holding just one selection (#79) in the third. Here’s to hoping there are still some talented players on the board when they finally get back on the clock.

As always, feel free to discuss anything and all things NFL draft in the comments below.

And now for today’s links.

Check out the top photos of Zion Johnson from last night in Las Vegas (Chargers.com)

Zion Johnson’s first interview after being drafted by the Chargers (Chargers.com)

The Chargers will face the Chiefs in the first TNF game of the 2022 season (Chargers.com)

See what Brandon Staley had to say about the selection of Zion Johnson (Chargers Wire)

Mel Kiper’s winners and losers from the first night of the NFL draft (ESPN+)

The Eagles traded for, and then extended, wide receiver A.J. Brown (ESPN)

Draft grades for every team that made a pick in round one (CBS Sports)

Who are the top remaining prospects heading into day two of the draft (NFL.com)

Hollywood Brown was traded to the Cardinals, asked for trade following 2021 season (Pro Football Talk)

Predictions for day two of the NFL draft (Bleacher Report)