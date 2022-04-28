 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reacts to selection of OG Zion Johnson

Everyone is loving the newest Charger.

By Michael Peterson
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The Chargers landed one of the best-overall players in this year’s draft, regardless of position, by landing former Boston college left guard Zion Johnson.

Despite not being the most flashy pick, there are still plenty of people who absolutely love the move for the Chargers. The 6’3, 315-pounder is not possesses elite physical intangibles, he’s also incredibly intelligent and has the versatility to play just about every position along the offensive line in a pinch.

Let’s check out some of the best reactions to the pick:

