Twitter reacts to selection of OG Zion Johnson

The Chargers landed one of the best-overall players in this year’s draft, regardless of position, by landing former Boston college left guard Zion Johnson.

Despite not being the most flashy pick, there are still plenty of people who absolutely love the move for the Chargers. The 6’3, 315-pounder is not possesses elite physical intangibles, he’s also incredibly intelligent and has the versatility to play just about every position along the offensive line in a pinch.

Let’s check out some of the best reactions to the pick:

Zion Johnson to the Chargers is my FAVORITE pick so far. Just phenomenal. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 29, 2022

Welcome @_ZJ77 let’s get it ⚡️⚡️ — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 29, 2022

Zion Johnson was my highest graded OL in the draft class — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 29, 2022

There he goes: Chargers are drafting former Boston College guard Zion Johnson. Johnson has off-the-charts intangibles. A Tom Telesco pick all the way. Another blow to the Cowboys’ interior O-line outlook at No. 24. About to get interesting. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 29, 2022

Zion Johnson… amazing player and even better human



Chargers got a good one pic.twitter.com/3JFxmG5wSi — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) April 29, 2022

Zion Johnson was remarkable at the @seniorbowl — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) April 29, 2022

Chargers pick BC Zion Johnson who can play center and guard. "He’s so smart. Good swing player. He has the flexibility to recover; is good in pass pro, explosive in the run game. Does the weight room translate to the field? With him, it does." https://t.co/Nj5dTPsFdL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 29, 2022

Zion Johnson was drafted with pick 17 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.75 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 1298 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/nNM0bZfHhm #RAS #Chargers pic.twitter.com/FML7kHE0Su — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

From @dpbrugler on new Chargers OL Zion Johnson:



“…durable and didn’t miss a game the last five years, playing in 58 straight games.” — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) April 29, 2022

Ecstatic the #Chargers took Zion Johnson! Technically proficient as a run blocker and pass protector. I firmly believe he's going to be an excellent pro for a decade in the NFL #BoltUp — David Droegemeier (@DrotalkSD) April 29, 2022