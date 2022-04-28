Chargers select OG Zion Johnson

With the 17th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers selected offensive guard Zion Johnson out of Boston College.

The 6’3, 315-pound Johnson was the best interior offensive lineman on the board and the Chargers could not pass up the chance to continue bolstering a unit that saw a complete revamping during the 2021 offseason. After spending his first two collegiate seasons at FCS Davidson, Johnson transferred to Boston College where he recorded seven starts at left guard among 13 games played in his first season at the Division I level.

In 2020, Johnson started all 11 games on the blindside before kicking back inside to center for his final season. After being invited to the 2022 Senior Bowl, Johnson got the chance to perform in front of scouts at center where he continued to reinforce his “versatile” tag.

While selecting an offensive guard in the first round isn’t the sexiest pick, the Chargers got a rock-solid pick with a very high floor who immediately slots in as a long-term starter. This pick will continue to look a lot better as time goes on.