2022 BFTB Live NFL Draft Show

Tonight’s the night!

Five years ago, we made the commitment to spice up the annual NFL draft for everyone in the Bolts From The Blue community by bringing you a live show in which we could all hang out together and enjoy the most-exciting night on the NFL offseason calendar. This year marks our sixth live draft show and, like we’ve strived to do with each new year, we’re hoping to bring you the best one yet.

The first round of the draft begins tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT. Matthew, Garrett, Jamie, Daniel, and I will kickoff the show thirty minutes prior at 4:30 p.m. so we can hit the ground running once the chimes start coming in.

I absolutely cannot wait to see you all in the chat tonight. Let’s make it a night to remember — and hopefully the Chargers can do the same.

The link for the show is below! See you all tonight!