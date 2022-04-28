Today’s the day!

It’s the biggest night of the entire offseason. If you don’t agree, go argue with an on-fire garbage can.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set to begin this evening at 5:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas. Some of the biggest and brightest stars from this upcoming draft class will be in attendance with the hope they’ll hear their name called by the end of the night.

For the second time in the past five drafts, the Chargers will draft at #17, the same spot they drafted superstar Derwin James back in 2018. Will lightning strike twice tonight for the Bolts? Tune in tonight to find out!

Below you’ll find everything you need to watch tonight’s opening night!

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Day 1, Round 1: Thursday, April 28th (5:00 p.m. PT)

Day 2, Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 29th (4:00 p.m. PT)

Day 3, Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30th (9:00 a.m. PT)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds: Draftkings Sportsbook

Channels and streaming services:

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: NFL app, ESPN app, Fubo.tv

Partners: Homage (Vintage NFL apparel), Fanatics (First-round rookie jerseys, apparel), BreakingTee (Apparel)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.