Chargers met with Oregon CB Mykael Wright

The 2022 NFL draft begins tomorrow but that doesn’t mean prospect news is coming to a halt.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chargers recently had a pre-draft meeting with Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright. Wright has also met with the Raiders, Vikings, and Bears.

#Oregon CB Mykael Wright had virtual meetings with the #Raiders, #Vikings, #Bears and #Chargers, to name a few.



Wright is a highly experienced cornerback prospect with some inside-outside versatility. He recorded 17 career pass breakups at Oregon. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 26, 2022

Wright was a three-year contributor for the Ducks where he recorded 113 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 17 passes defended. He also impacted the special teams where he averaged 27.7 yards per kick return as a redshirt sophomore with a long of 56 yards. Following the abbreviated 2020 season, Wright was named a First-Team All-Pac 12 selection by the Associated Press after collecting nine pass breakups to go with 25 total tackles. He was also graded as the best tackler among Pac 12 cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus with an 84.2.

At the combine, Wright underwhelmed with a forty time of 4.57 at 5’11 and 173 pounds. Despite having a notable career for the Ducks, it’s hard for teams to invest draft capital in a corner with his testing numbers. As it stands, Wright is a late day-three pick with the potential to go undrafted this year.