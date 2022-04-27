Chargers Daily Links: Happy NFL Draft Eve!

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We are a little under 36 hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL draft and I absolutely cannot contain my excitement. Do you remember when you were a child waiting for Christmas — or any other holiday you loved — and instead of waiting through the final 24 hours, you simply wanted to sleep to make the time go faster? Yeah, that’s how I’m feeling right now. Work be damned. Let me go back to bed and wake up to the sound of the “On The Clock” chime ringing in my ear.

Oh, but alas, there’s things to be done.

Feel free to use this post as an open thread to kick off today’s discussions! One more day! One more day!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers signed former Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp (Chargers.com)

Dane Brugler joins the latest episode of Chargers Weekly (Chargers.com)

Which prospect are the Chargers most likely to reach for in the first round? (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers met with Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (Chargers Wire)

Todd McShay’s final NFL draft rankings (ESPN+)

Three trades for NFL veterans (CBS Sports)

The Eagles could be a prime candidate to trade up with two first-round picks (NFL.com)

Draft-day trades for every NFL team (Bleacher Report)

The Cardinals re-signed Antonio Hamilton (Pro Football Talk)

Bilal Powell is retiring a Jet (ESPN)