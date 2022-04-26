Chargers sign OL Will Clapp

On Tuesday afternoon, the ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Chargers are signing former Saints offensive lineman, Will Clapp. Clapp played four seasons with the Saints where he saw time at center, both guard positions, and as an extra lineman in jumbo packages.

He will reunite with new Chargers offensive line coach, Brendan Nugent, who coached the same position in New Orleans during the 2021 season.

The Chargers have signed OL Will Clapp. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2022

Clapp played collegiately at LSU where he was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection in 2016 and 2017. He was selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

During his time in New Orleans, Clapp has started seven total games while seeing time in 35 games, including playoffs. During the 2019 season, Clapp helped the Saints allow only 25 sacks all season long, good for the third-fewest in the entire league.

With the Chargers still putting together the right side of the their offensive line, expect the 6’5, 311-pounder to compete for the team’s right guard spot alongside second-year player Brenden Jaimes.