The Lightning Round Podcast #269: Live Mock Draft

To kick off the stream they talk about the info they got heading into the draft including the team’s Top 5 overall players and the top ranked players at each position. There are discussions of some surprises on their top players and how that could impact their pick at #17.

The NFL Draft is this Thursday so Garrett and Jamie play Chargers General Manager on TWO mock drafts. They walk through a joint mock draft but there is a disagreement on who they’d pick with the 1st round selection so they run through both scenarios on two separate mock drafts. Listen and prepare yourselves for the NFL draft starting Thursday.

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!