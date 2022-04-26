Chargers Daily Links: Worst draft takes

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With two days until round one of the draft, we’re going to visit some ic-cold takes from previous draft seasons! This morning, I want to hear about some of your personal draft takes that did NOT go over so well as time went on. They can be about the Chargers’ past picks, or just any prospect you felt strongly about one way or the other in the past.

Maybe you were white-knighting a player who went on day three that you absolutely SWORE was going to go on day two. Maybe you thought a certain player was going to be a future cornerstone player for the Chargers early on in their career?

Whatever it is, I want to hear about it.

I’ll kick things off with this: Do you remember how stoked we all got when the Chargers selected K.J. Hill in the seventh round two years ago? We couldn’t believe he fell so far — despite the athleticism questions — after he performed so well at the Senior Bowl on top of setting Ohio State’s career receptions mark before graduating. It just seemed so odd that he wasn’t selected earlier and the team was still in need of a decent WR3.

Two years later, he’s not even on the roster anymore. Life sure does come at you fast.

Now that’s just a taste, but let’s hear from you all.

And now for today’s links.

Which players should the Chargers target on day two? (Chargers.com)

Chargers mock draft tracker 14.0 (Chargers.com)

Tom Telesco has yet to speak to Jerry Tillery about picking up his fifth-year option (Chargers Wire)

Are the Chargers aiming for a cornerback at #17? (Bolt Beat)

Daniel Jeremiah’s final top-150 rankings (NFL.com)

Seven surprise first-round picks (NFL.com)

Travon Walker is the favorite to go at #1 in this year’s draft (ESPN)

The Giants are reportedly looking to trade Darius Slayton (Pro Football Talk)

Predicting landing spots for this year’s crop of quarterbacks (Bleacher Report)

Draft week trades that should happen (NFL.com)