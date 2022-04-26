BFTB Roundtable: Favorite sixth-round prospects

The draft is just two days away which means we’re about wrapped up with our roundtable series where we’ve been highlighting our favorite prospects in each round in which the Chargers hold a selection.

Today, we’re looking at our favorite players that we believe could go as low as the sixth round. The Bolts have a pair of selections in this round and four more in the final round. That’s plenty of chances for one of our favorites players to land in the powder blues!

Here’s to hoping. Let’s go ahead and check these guys out.

Matthew Stanley: Zonovan “Bam” Knight, RB NC State - Bam is a fun prospect. He is compact and strong, has good burst, shows good contact balance and generally makes it difficult for defenders to tackle him. He’s also a stellar kick returner, averaging a hair under 30 yards per return and has 3 kick returns for touchdowns in his career, including two that went for over 100 yards. He’s absolutely the prototype players that winds up being one of those preseason stars we all love to rave about.

BAM KNIGHT WITH A -YARD RETURN pic.twitter.com/zFboK0RxQL — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 7, 2020

Garrett Sisti: TE Derrick Deese Jr. San Jose State - Deese projects as a Y-Tight End who is a natural hands catcher with a good frame, long arms and a wide catch radius. He’s got the long speed to be a vertical threat and is a weapon in the redzone. He’ll need to improve his route running but would be a nice Tight End option behind Gerald Everett while he’s developing with some starter potential down the road.

Derrick Deese Jr. turned that man around so bad. Sold that hard inside with that jab. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/fL2fZUCF3H — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 25, 2022

Michael Peterson: LB Mike Rose, Iowa State - Rose was the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 after a season in which he put up 99 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and five interceptions. He ended his Cyclone career with 73 more tackles to go along with a career-high 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. At 6’4 and 245 pounds, Rose is a decent athlete with a high football IQ. While he ran a “fine” 4.70 in the forty, his three-cone time of 6.94 shows a guy with a little more agility than his tape suggested. Brandon Staley has shown that he does not value the linebacker position all that, so spending a sixth-round pick on a guy with ideal traits and a decent resume sounds pretty good here.