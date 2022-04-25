The Lightning Round Podcast 2022 Live Mock Draft Show

Join Jamie and Garrett for a live mock draft tomorrow at 11am PST. They will make selections for the Chargers of players they’d like to see the team draft and also players who they think the team might take.

To begin the stream the guys are going to share all the information they got up to this point and how it might effect the Chargers decisions on draft night. There will be talks of trades, player rankings and particular players the team is high on and even low on.

The NFL Draft is this Thursday so stop pretending you’re working this week and join us tomorrow at 11am PST.