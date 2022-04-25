BFTB Roundtable: Favorite fifth-round prospects

Matthew Stanley: NT John Ridgeway, Arkansas- This one might be a bit of a stretch as some people have a 3rd round grade on him that i’ve seen but I’ve also seen 6th round grades on him so I’m going to include him here. He’s huge. He’s strong. He eats blockers. And he still has room to improve. He played for Illinois State then took his 5th year of eligibility at Arkansas and did not look out of place at all after making the jump form the FCS to an SEC team. Ridgeway was a state champion in wrestling in High school and played both OT and DT until his sophomore year of college. Get him better coaching and an NFL weight room and watch him flourish.

Arkansas Nose Tackle John Ridgeway is a dominant run stopper. May not be involved on a ton of passing downs, but will instantly improve a teams run defense and should be a quality NFL Nose for a long time.

Garrett Sisti: RB Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota St. - Austin Ekeler needs some help behind him and Pierre Strong Jr. can help with Ekeler’s workload and also add another weapon out of the backfield. Pierre Strong Jr. is an athlete with real strong route concepts which makes him dangerous in the open field. In tight quarters he can lower the shoulders and run with power too. Strong dominated the competition in the Missouri Valley Conference and looks like a player that you’d love to get on the field with Austin Ekeler to add some more firepower in certain packages.

Pierre Strong Jr.

Michael Peterson: CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State - I’m a big fan of Strong Jr., whom Garrett discussed above, but for the sake of diversity with these, I’m going with another uber-athletic talent at a position the Chargers should draft at least once this year. At 6’2 and 200 pounds, the FCS product blazed to a 4.33 in the forty at this year’s combine ,along with a 39.5-inch vertical and an incredible 6.48 in the three-cone drill.

McCollum was a ball-hawk over his career with 13 total interceptions. His footwork is fluid in and out of phases, he’s a ready and willing tackler in the run game, and he’s noted to have high football intelligence. If you take away the FCS tag, this is the type of player any NFL team would covet.

