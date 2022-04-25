Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Also, HAPPY DRAFT WEEK! We finally made it. Just three days away!

Let’s just kick things off with an open thread as we head into the busiest week of the entire offseason. Use it as you please!

And now for today’s links.

Breaking down some gems to be found on day two of the draft (Chargers.com)

Justin Herbert’s funniest moments (Chargers.com)

Ranking starters on offense ahead of the 2022 NFL draft (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers should be one of the teams to play on Christmas Day (Bolt Beat)

Which teams are most likely to move up or down in this year’s draft (CBS Sports)

Which teams have drafted the most value over the last 10 years? (ESPN)

Kadarius Toney could be available for trade (ESPN)

Ranking every quarterback class since 2000 (NFL.com)

Anonymous scout quotes should never be trusted (Pro Football Talk)

Tom Brady bought Bruce Arians a $50,000 watch (Bleacher Report)