Chargers fans very confident heading into 2022 NFL Draft

Following their first winning record since 2018 and nearly missing the playoffs in 2021, the Chargers have been at hard at work this offseason to improve in a number areas that held them back from hitting their ceiling in Brandon Staley’s first year at the helm. That has included bringing in stars Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, while retaining their own studs by re-signing Mike Williams to an extension.

Add in a handful of depth signings and a revamped defensive interior and it’s tough not to feel good about where this boat is sailing.

It seems that most of the fan base would be in agreement, as well. According to our latest SB Nation Reacts survey — our first since free agency began — 91 percent of participants said that they are confident the franchise is moving in the right direction.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers currently have the fifth-best odds to win next year’s Super Bowl. That’s behind only the Bills (+650), Bucs (+700), Packers (+1000), Chiefs (+1000), Rams (+1000), and 49ers (+1400).

As far as winning the AFC West, they’re currently second with +250 odds, tied with the Broncos and behind only the Chiefs (+160).