BFTB Roundtable: Favorite fourth-round prospects

Next up in this series are our favorite draft prospects that we expect to come off the board in the fourth round of this year’s draft. You may notice a bit of a theme through our three players mentioned below, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise when you recall which team we’re all fans of.

Let’s get into it!

Matthew Stanley: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest - Another name those of you who follow me on Twitter have heard me say a lot is Zach Tom. I think he’s a stud. He is a center who was forced to play Left Tackle the last two seasons and not only held his own but was great at LT. I personally think he could survive and be solid at OT in the NFL but moving him back inside he could be Pro Bowl guard or center.

Zach Tom really settled in at center. Again, LT at Wake Forest with great mobility and he's making money in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/QqgmrpTlUh — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Garrett Sisti: IOL Ed Ingram LSU - Ingram has the strong frame, long arms and a wide base. He’s got a ton of experience at guard playing on both the left and right sides over 45 combined games. He even did some work at center during his week at the Senior Bowl. Ingram has the power, frame, recognition, and experience to compete for a starting guard spot right away. This pick was made with a Matt Feiler move to right tackle in mind while Brenden Jaimes and Ingram fill both spots on either side of Corey Linsley.

Ed Ingram WALLOP pic.twitter.com/hYRI1DIkip — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 16, 2021

Michael Peterson: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State - Currently ranked as the 112th prospect on The Draft Network’s consensus big board, Walker is a player who could very well hear his named called on day two due to playing one of the most important positions on the field. He’s got great size at 6’6 and 312 pounds and when you combine that with three years of starting experience at left tackle, it’s easy to see why some teams will covet him in the middle rounds. I would absolutely love the Chargers to double-dip on the offensive line this year, specifically at tackle. I want as much competition as possible for that right side. Maybe that doesn’t mean two tackles in the first three picks, but the Chargers have six picks in the final two rounds. I’d expect them to double up on more than one position with all those dart throws.

