Chargers Daily Links: Give us your boldest predictions for the Chargers’ draft

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re going to head into the final weekend of before the 2022 NFL draft with a discussion on BOLD predictions.

This morning, I want to hear any and all of your BOLD predictions for the Chargers when it comes to next week’s event. Are they going to make a massive draft-day trade to go get “their guy?” Will they send away a veteran player to acquire more picks? Will their first-round pick be a position no one ever expected?

I want to hear all of your crazy conspiracy theories. All. Of. Them.

So hurry up and get to work!

And also, today’s links.

Three takeaways from the media availability of Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter (Chargers.com)

The Chargers finalized their lineup for Draft Fest (Chargers.com)

Could the Chargers consider adding Julio Jones if they do not draft a wide receiver? (Bolt Beat)

Three bold predictions for the Chargers in regards to year’s draft (Bolt Beat)

Five pro comparisons for cornerback prospects in this year’s draft (NFL.com)

10 possible landing spots for Deebo Samuel (NFL.com)

The Titans do not foresee any trade happening involving AJ Brown (ESPN)

Eddie Jackson will attempt to bounce back in 2022 from one of the worst seasons in his career (Pro Football Talk)

Handing out 2022 draft superlatives (CBS Sports)

Prospects that are making late surges up draft boards (Bleacher Report)