Philip Rivers to be inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Philip Rivers enjoyed a magnificent 16-year career with the Chargers where he set just about every record in the book that a quarterback was capable of. He capped off his time in the NFL with a lone season in Indianapolis where he enjoyed one last trip to the postseason before calling it quits to pursue his childhood dream of coaching football at the high school level.

After throwing for 63.440 yards and 421 touchdowns, Rivers probably hopes to hear his name called down the line to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the earliest that could potentially happen is about four years from now.

In the meantime, Rivers will have to settle for other post-career honors, such as being inducted in to the hall of fame for the Senior Bowl. According to executive director of the all-star game, Jim Nagy, Rivers will join Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, Bills pass rusher Von Miller, and former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk as the five players to be inducted into the 2022 class.

Honored to be adding these five all-time greats into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Excited to bring them back to where their NFL journeys began—Mobile, Alabama. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!



@VonMiller

@dak

@feezy_k

@PatrickWillis52

Philip Rivers pic.twitter.com/FU38ztET1b — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 21, 2022

Rivers played for the North squad at the Senior Bowl where he was coached by Marty Schottenheimer, the then-head coach of the San Diego Chargers. The North would go on to lose 28-10 to the South, but Rivers still managed to take home MVP honors.

Prior to being selected in the first round of the 2004 draft, Rivers started a then-NCAA record 51 consecutive games for North Carolina State. His 13,484 passing yards were good for second in NCAA history while his 95 touchdowns were good for seventh. He was the ACC’s Male Athlete of the Year and the 2003 ACC Player of the Year. His #17 jersey was immediately retired following his final season with the program.