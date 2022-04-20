Chargers showing interest in Northwestern State WR Kendrick Price

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Chargers, among other teams, are showing interest in Northwestern State wide receiver Kendrick Price. The 6’1, 205-pound Price spent six seasons with the Demons, playing five seasons following a redshirt 2016 season due to implications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his final collegiate season, Price finished with 28 reception for 430 yards and five touchdowns. His five scores were tied for the team lead while his yardage and receptions were good for second and third, respectively.

Price’s collegiate stats are certainly less than ideal, but it seems like scouts are mostly interested in his physical traits. At his pro day performance, Price ran a respectable 4.52 in the forty while jumping 38 inches the vertical and 129 inches in the broad.

Kaleb Fletcher steps up & slings it to Kendrick Price to cap a quick scoring drive to open the second half❗️ #SouthlandStrong #ForkEm #FCS



As it stands, I’m not so sure those all of those numbers are good enough to get him drafted next week. If anything, I would consider the interest in Price to be nothing more than the team looking ahead to their UDFA haul following the draft. The Chargers have always believed in finding players among that group and that certainly hasn’t changed since Brandon Staley took over in 2021.