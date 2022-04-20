Chargers Daily Links: Which Chargers player has the most to gain in 2022?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, I want to hear from all of you about which Chargers player you personally feel has the most to gain during this upcoming season. Whether it’s a struggling veteran or an up-and-coming young gun, I want to hear which players you feel are primed for a big year — or simply NEED a big for the sake of their career — in 2022.

One player that comes to mind for me is Drue Tranquill. He’s headed into his fourth year with the Chargers and he’s now the bonafide of the team’s linebackers, which is also one of the youngest positions on the team. With Kyzir White in Philadelphia, this could be a big season for Tranquill to prove he could be the team’s long-term answer in the middle and solidify himself for the foreseeable future in the powder blues. We’ve seen the flashes, but now it’s time to see if he can stay on the field and up the consistency of his game on a week-to-week basis.

So let me know which players come to mind for you and don’t forget to explain why in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

