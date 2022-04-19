BFTB 2022 NFL Mock Draft Show

Chargers fans!

Tomorrow night, you can join myself, Garrett Sisti, Matthew Stanley, and past contributor Daniel Stebbins as we get together to run through a Chargers mock draft in preparation for this year’s live draft show. We normally like to take the setup for a spin ahead of time, so we made the call to make it yet another opportunity to hang out with you all.

Similar to the draft show, we’ll be going live on Youtube to make each one of the team’s 10 picks throughout the three-day event as if we were playing the role of Tom Telesco and the front office. This year, the Chargers will be without a pick in the second round (Khalil Mack trade) but they own two picks in the sixth and four selections in the final round thanks to their plethora of compensatory picks.

The show should be begin around 6:00 p.m. PT so go ahead and set a reminder in your phone if you don’t want to miss hanging out with the guys for a night of fun and debauchery!

We’ll put up another post earlier on Wednesday, but if you find yourself on this article, you can find the link to the show here!

See you all then!