Chargers Daily Links: Bolts to begin voluntary workout program

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today, the Chargers and 12 other teams kickoff their voluntary offseason workout programs. Seven other teams will begin their programs on Tuesday with the Ravens (April 25) and Bengals (May 2) rounding out the rest of the league in the coming weeks.

This marks the beginning of phase one where teams are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab. This will cover the first two weeks of the total nine-week schedule.

Again, these are voluntary. As it stands, I do not believe there are any Chargers likely to hold out of attending in regards to contracts or any stipulations such as those.

We’re one step closer to the season, everyone! The draft is next week!

And now for today’s links.

