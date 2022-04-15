Chargers Daily Links: Michael’s Birthday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As the title suggests, today is my 28th birthday. We made it another round on this here planet. I sincerely want to thank you all for joining me over the past two years as we’ve worked to make this community better and better with each season that passes. The future still looks incredibly bright and I most certainly will not be taking this team, these players, and this coaching staff for granted anytime soon. It’s an amazing time to be a Chargers fan.

I hope you all enjoy your Friday and the coming weekend along with me.

Cheers!

And now for today’s links.

