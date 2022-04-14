Chargers to meet with Southern OL Ja’Tyre Carter

The Chargers continue to do their due diligence on a number of lesser-known prospects and the latest player to be tied to the team is Southern University offensive lineman, Ja’Tyre Carter, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Southern OT/OG Ja'Tyre Carter will work out privately for the #Falcons this week. He'll soon meet virtually with #Chargers.



Carter previously met with #Buccaneers, #Packers, #Bears and #Patriots (@_RyanFowler_ 1st on these).



Carter leaped a 34.5 inch Vertical at 312 pounds — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 13, 2022

Carter is one of a number of notable prospects hailing from HBCUs in this year’s draft. The 6’5, 311-pounder started 37 games for the Jaguars and his play managed to catch the eye of Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. In Mobile, he got the chance to compete against the top senior talent in the country and he certainly showed he belonged.

Carter played tackle for the Jaguars during his college career but at his size, he’s most-certainly headed straight for a transition to the interior at guard. For a team like the Chargers who like to throw, Carter is enticing as a late-round pick who excels in pass protection. In his final year at Southern, Carter allowed zero sacks across 11 games played.

At his recent pro day, Carter jumped 34.5 inches which is incredible for a guy weighing 311 pounds. He also posted an improved 5.02 forty from his combine performance (5.13) and jumped 111 inches in the broad.