Chargers Daily Links: Should the Chargers trade down in the first round?

In these weeks leading up to the draft, I’ve been able to take part in a number of group and/or community mock drafts where I make the pick for the Chargers at #17 alongside other experts and analysts who cover the rest of the NFL. After the first three or four I’ve done, I’ve begun to notice that none of these drafts have gone well leading up to their pick. As an example, guys like Charles Cross, Trevor Penning, and Jordan Davis are usually gone every single time. Another name linked to the Chargers whom I believe has been available just once has been Jameson Williams.

Things really haven’t been ideal. I understand the draft is likely going to end up nothing like most of these mocks we’ve seen as of late, but that doesn’t stop the thoughts creeping up in regards to how un-ideal I think this draft could possibly go through the first 16 picks.

So with that in mind, I’m really considering the possibility that it may be in the team’s best interest to trade down should this unfortunate reality come to pass. If your choices at #17 include Devonte Wyatt or one of the Ohio State receivers, do you go ahead and make a selection or do you trade back, pick up an extra pick on day two, and shoot for more value?

As of now, I’m a bit torn on what the best course of action would be/what I would personally do in the moment. I really like Wyatt, but the singings of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson make that idea seem a but too redundant for my taste. Let me know what you all think of this scenario and what you believe is the best move for the Bolts should this scenario come up later this month.

