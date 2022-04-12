The 2022 BFTB Live Draft Show

Your favorite NFL draft show is officially back, ladies and gentleman.

Catch me (Garrett), Michael Peterson, Matthew Stanley, Daniel Stebbins, and Jamie Hoyle as we watch and provide live commentary to this year’s draft. This has always been the biggest event of the year for the site so you’re not going to want to miss out.

We’ll work to get the draft show going roughly 30 minutes or so prior to the draft, which begins around 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday April 28th.

We hope you’re all as excited as we are. It’s good to be back.

Join the stream here! We’ll post the updated link the day of the draft.