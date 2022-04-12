Chargers hold private workout for SDSU P Matt Araiza

Over the last two seasons, former Chargers punter Ty Long was one of the worst players in several notable categories, including net punt yards and punts downed inside the 20-yard line. This offseason, the team decided to move on from Long before signing former Packer and Jaguar, J.K. Scott.

Despite having seemingly found their new man for the job, that shouldn’t stop the Chargers from doing their homework on a generational talent at punter in this year’s class, especially since he’s just outside their backyard in SoCal.

According to reports from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Araiza has been through a private workout with the Chargers, along with several other teams in recent weeks.

Report: #Chargers hold private workout with San Diego State punter Matt Araiza https://t.co/0Si3cD6Fx9 — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) April 11, 2022

This past seasons runaway winner of the Ray Guy Award, Araiza was about as much of a national celebrity as a college punter can be. He recorded over 39 punts of over 50+ yards , 18 punts of over 60, and a pair that went over 80, including a long of 86. 86 yards! Araiza is much more comfortable with “going yard” when it comes to his punts compared to vying for directional kicking and coverage calls, but his leg can be one heck of a weapon for teams who need to flip field position as quick as possible.

Araiza has the chance to be one of, if not, the highest-drafted punter this century. While I think it’d be a major luxury for teams to take him anywhere on day two, an early day-three selection for Araiza is certainly not out of the question. With a plethora of picks in the sixth and seventh rounds, the Chargers could potentially make a move up if it means landing him in the fourth or fifth rounds, depending how bad they feel they need him.

Some NFL team is going to draft San Diego State punter Matt Araiza on Day 2 this year, and it will be 100% worth it.



I haven’t seen a college punter with the ability to flip field position like Araiza can. Maybe the best leg I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/lVz8YaHCRx — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 29, 2021

Let me know in the comments how high you’d be okay with selecting a punter of Araiza’s caliber. Is round three far too high? How about in the fourth or fifth? What would be highest round you’d consider his selection?